He came to a Hilton Head beach with $2K. Someone else left with it

An Indiana man on a trip to Hilton Head island went for a swim in the ocean Monday only to have his wallet go for a trip of its own into someone else's pocket, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The incident happened about 11:30 a.m. on the beach at the Sea Pines Beach Club, according to the report.
Before plunging into the water, the man left his wallet — which contained $2,000 in cash, a debit card, and a driver's license — inside his shoe next to a chair he and friends had rented, the report said.
After a 20 to 30 minute swim, he came back to find his wallet had vanished, the report said.
