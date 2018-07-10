$3k Rose Hill speed-monitoring sign told drivers how fast they were going. Until Thursday

A theft apparently slowed down enough Thursday to steal a $3,300 digital speed-monitoring sign from Rose Hill Plantation in Bluffton, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The chief of security at the plantation gets data from the sign, which displays the speed of approaching cars, sent to his phone. The report said he received an alert saying the sign was disconnected at 10:50 p.m. Thursday and noticed the sign was missing Friday morning.
If the LED sign is plugged back in, he'll get a notification with GPS coordinates and will tell deputies the location, the report said.
Solar panels and wires were still on the pole the sign had attached to and the case the sign was in had pry marks on the side, the report said.
