Thief hits Hilton Head home, takes coins and jewelry worth $7K, police say

A Hilton Head man had thousand of dollars worth of coins and jewelry stolen from his Gum Tree Road home on Hilton Head Island, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report filed Sunday.
The man noticed a five-gallon water jug filled with nickles, dimes, and quarters, a collection of 1,000 antique silver and gold coins, a box of half dollars and Susan B. Anthony dollars, and gold jewelry were missing from his closet Sunday morning, the report said. The total estimated value was $7,200.
The report said the man called back saying he found the empty case the antique coins were stored in inside his closet. Deputies fingerprinted the container, the report said.
Comments