Late-night Hilton Head intruder demanded a kiss. Victim demanded he leave immediately

A sleeping Hilton Head woman was awakened early Friday morning by a neighbor standing over her bed who then demanded a kiss before leaving, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The woman awoke about 2:45 a.m. when a bedroom light came on in her Hilton Head Resort home . She found a male neighbor standing over her, the report said.
The woman told him to leave, the report said.
"I'll leave if you give me a kiss," the report quoted the man as saying.
She told him she'd scream if he didn't leave.
"OK, please don't scream," he said before leaving.
The report said the victim thought she had locked the door to her apartment, but discovered the lock was faulty.
Deputies contacted Hilton Head Resort security, who spoke with the suspect, the report said. The suspect told security he was drunk and went into the home, but did not have any intentions of breaking in or committing any crimes inside.
Security footage shows the suspect walking up to the apartment and entering without force. He left less than 10 minutes later and returned to his apartment, the report said.
No charges have yet been filed.
