Hilton Head gunfight sends stray rounds into an island home, police say

An argument Monday between two men turned into a gun fight with stray rounds slamming through the walls of a home at Fish Haul and Mitchelville roads on Hilton Head Island, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The incident occurred about 6:15 p.m., the report said. One suspect, who was detained by deputies as they were driving the scene, told them he was arguing with another man who began shooting at him with a AK47 rifle, the report said. The suspect shot back with his pistol.
No one was injured, but a pistol was recovered during a search of the house, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Capt. Bob Bromage said.
Bromage said no charges had been filed as of Tuesday afternoon.
