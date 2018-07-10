Hilton Head fire crews respond to 3 home blazes in 7 hours Monday

The Hilton Head Island Fire & Rescue responded to three separate structure fires within seven hours Monday, according to a Hilton Head Island Fire & Rescue news release.
The first fire was at 11:51 a.m. at a home on Thomas Cohen Drive.
One of the residents came home for lunch and found a fire inside. The fire appears to have started in the area of the main electrical panel of the home, the release said. The fire and smoke caused significant damage to the home.
The fire was under control by 12:36 p.m. and crews remained at the home until 3:45 p.m., the release said.
At 6:27 p.m., the crews responded to a fire at a home on Kingfisher Street.
By the time the crew arrived, the residents had already extinguished the fire, which started in a built-in grill on the patio, the release said. The fire was out by 6:35 p.m, the release said.
The third fire of the day happened less than half an hour later at a home on Palm View Drive.
The fire was in the home's attic and started in the area of the water heater, according to the release. Damage from the fire and smoke was contained to the attic.
The fire was under control at 7:42 p.m.
No injuries were reported at any of the fires, the release said.
