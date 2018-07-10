He was swerving on Hilton Head's Marshland Road. Then he slammed into treeline, police say

A Hilton Head man who was allegedly driving drunk swerved all over Marshland Road Thursday afternoon before crashing his car into the woods, walking away with no injuries and spending a few hours in jail, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The incident happened about 4:30 p.m. when a driver behind the suspect told deputies she saw him swerving and passing other cars in a no-passing zone before slamming into the treeline, the report said.
After being medically cleared by EMS, the suspect had trouble getting out of the ambulance because he was unsteady on his feet and was struggling to keep his balance, the report said. Deputies also smelled alcohol on his breath.
He failed subsequent sobriety tests and charged with driving under the influence, having an uninsured motor vehicle, and as a habitual traffic offender for driving under suspension, the report said.
He was later released from the Beaufort County Detention Center.
