He tried to cash in a lottery ticket on Hilton Head. It was anything but a winner

A Garnett man who tried to cash in a lottery ticket on HIlton Head Island ended up facing kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct, and possession of marijuana charges according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
Cedric Demont Housey, 30, bought $30 worth of lottery tickets on July 4 from the Kroger on Shelter Cover Lane, the report said. He tried to cash in a ticket he had with him, but when the cashier scanned it a message appeared that said "Ticket Invalid, Contact Security."
The report said Housey left the store and the cashier followed him, watching him walk to a bus stop down the street.
Deputies found Housey there and talked to him about the lottery tickets, the report said. Deputies later learned Housey had a full in-state extradition for kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct in Hampton County and arrested him, the report said.
When deputies searched him, they found found a small plastic bag with marijuana and a glass jar with more marijuana in his backpack, the report said.
Housey was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center on the possession of marijuana and in-state hold charges. He has since been released into the custody of Hampton County officials.
Comments