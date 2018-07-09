stock image
When a Hilton Head man opened his credit card statement, he got a $24k surprise

By Lana Ferguson

July 09, 2018 03:02 PM

A Hilton Head Island man scrolling through his credit card statement earlier this month got a nasty surprise: someone had charged $24,000 to his account, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.

The statement listed the charges to "Hilton Head Travel" and "Hilton Head Golf." The charges were made between June 3 and June 5, the report said.

The report said the victim told deputies the only place he remembers using the card where it may have been compromised was at an area adult entertainment club.

