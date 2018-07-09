Sun City woman asks for technical help. She got a death threat instead, police say

A Sun City-HIlton Head woman who asked for technical help with her audio book account got a death threat instead, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The victim called Audible about an issue with her account July 4. She told deputies the representative she spoke with was not helpful and had an attitude, the report said.
After finishing the call, the victim got an email calling her a "piece of s---" because she didn't understand how technology worked, the report said. The email also stated several times that she should die.
The victim told deputies the suspect said, "I wish I could find you to beat you to death" and "I want you to cut your f------ throat and see you bleeding to death," the report said.
The victim contacted the company who told her they knew the suspect and would deal with the incident internally, the report said.
