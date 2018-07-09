They were 'messing around' in a minivan. Then the car slammed into a Hilton Head home

A Hilton Head Island woman awakened by a crashing sound early Thursday morning found a minivan wedged beneath her double-wide mobile home, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The incident happened about 5:15 a.m. on Muddy Creek Road. The burgundy minivan belongs to a neighbor who lives across the street, the report said. The neighbor told deputies she lent it to a friend she only knew as "Melissa," the report said.
The neighbor's boyfriend and Melissa were in the minivan when it sped out of the driveway, shot across the street, crashed through the victim's privacy fence, and became pinned under the home, the report said.
The boyfriend told deputies he was in the car with the Melissa "messing around" when his girlfriend started walking toward the car, the report said. He said Melissa panicked and drove away, crashing into the home in the process. Melissa ran away.
The minivan had a shattered windshield, damaged hood and passenger side front door. The boyfriend had injuries on his face, mouth, arms, and hands .
Melissa had not been found or identified at the time the report was written.
