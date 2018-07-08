How you can help a Bluffton family of 5 displaced by a fire

A family of five has been displaced after a fire damaged their Nanny Cove Road home in Bluffton, according to a Red Cross press release.
Bluffton Township Fire District responded to the fire Thursday afternoon.
No one was inside the home and all animals were evacuated without injury, Lee Levesque previously said.
It took more than an hour for the department to put the blaze out.
The Red Cross is providing financial assistance for food, clothing and other essentials to the family, which includes two adults and three children.
