Church member's 'meltdowns,' references to Satan leaves Bluffton church uneasy

A Bluffton church member who allegedly caused reoccurring disturbances during services — including saying the church is being run by Satan — was issued a trespass notice at the request of church deacons Thursday, a Bluffton Police Department report said.
The deacons told officers the man had "meltdowns" on the grounds of the May River Baptist Church on Okatie Highway in the past in which he was loud, unable to calm down and showed up uninvited to the women's Bible study session. The visit made the women feel uncomfortable, the report said.
The man — who was charged with assault and battery with a firearm in an earlier unrelated incident in which a neighbor's dog was shot — told officers he was upset the church didn't address its concerns with him directly before calling police. He said he was a veteran who suffers from PTSD and is taking his prescribed medications.
The report said the man's family told church officials they have removed all the weapons from the man's house but worried he could still gain access to guns.
