He stopped to 'holla' at some women along US 278. The encounter left him bleeding

A man who told police he stopped to "holla" at some women in a Bluffton parking lot ended up in the hospital with a minor stab wound, according to a Bluffton Police Department report.
Officers met with the victim Thursday in the Coastal Carolina Hospital emergency room in Hardeeville.
He told the officers he was driving on U.S. 278 in Bluffton when he saw women in a parking lot and stopped to "holla at them," the report said. He then felt a sharp stinging in his left bicep but didn't think anything of it, the report said. He got back on U.S. 278 and realized he was bleeding and drove himself to the emergency room.
The victim said he didn't remember where he pulled over to talk to the women, but knows he saw a Chinese restaurant and a hotel and that it was somewhere between Malphrus Road and Buckwalter Parkway, the report said.
Because it is unclear where the incident happened, it is also unclear which law enforcement jurisdiction it happened in. The victim said he didn't want to file a police report and did not know who stabbed him, the report said.
