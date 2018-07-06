'Bragging' fugitive stopped in Bluffton. Now he's headed to Georgia jail

A man who bragged to deputies that he had been a criminal longer than they've been in law enforcement was arrested in Bluffton Thursday on Georgia felony charges, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
Joseph Grayson Ward, 29, was stopped about 5:30 p.m. on May River Road and Smith Lane when deputies saw his gray Ford Mustang following other cars too closely. The report also said the car had a dirty, unreadable license plate.
Ward didn't have his driver's license but was able to recite his license number to the deputy. Deputies learned he was driving on a suspended license and had two other convictions for driving under suspension within the last five years, according to the report.
Ward admitted he wasn't supposed to be driving, but said the person he was traveling with couldn't because of a hurt knee.
Deputies said they detected the scent of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
"Ward remarked how he went to Hamilton Hill to purchase 'weed,' but his dealer did not have any. Ward stated (that) had he possessed marijuana, he would not have stopped for my blue lights," the deputy wrote. No drugs were found in the car.
Deputies also learned Ward had an extradition warrant from Effingham County, Ga, for a probation violation. His original offenses were theft of property from another state and receiving stolen property, both of which are felonies, the report said.
The Effingham County Sheriff's Office asked Beaufort County to hold Ward, the report said.
Ward was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center facing fugitive from justice and driving under suspension charges.
