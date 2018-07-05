Beaufort Co. police chase ends in crash — and a suspect runs out of his Air Force Ones

A suspect fleeing the scene of a high-speed chase left behind a pair of Nike shoes Monday around noon after crashing a car into a drainage culvert on St. Helena Island, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The shoes, Air Force Ones, according to the report, were recovered, the report said.
The car, a gray Nissan Altima, smelled like marijuana, according to the report.
The case is still under investigation and no arrest has been made, Beaufort County Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage said Thursday afternoon.
The chase began near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to the report, and ended on Shiney Road, where a work crew's truck was blocking the dirt road — and after the officer had reduced speed because of the loose surface and poor visibility.
The suspect, according to workers interviewed by Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputies, lost control nearby and ran the car into the culvert.
The suspect, identified in the report as a black male, then ran away, according to witnesses. One worker apparently tried to grab him, according to the report, but thought he saw a gun in the man's waistband.
A deputy followed him but lost sight of him after he veered into a wooded area.
The car, which belonged to the suspect's girlfriend — who was not involved in the incident, according to the report — sustained minor damage.
"The vehicle did have the overwhelmingly strong odor of unburnt marijuana emanating from the interior," the report said.
Before the crash, the suspect reached speeds up to 84 m.p.h. — in a 35 m.p.h. zone.
The suspect has an outstanding warrant in Port Royal, according to the report.
As the deputy walked back to the Nissan, he noticed "a pair of white Air Force One shoes in the roadway that the male ran out of and left behind," according to the report.
The shoes were logged into evidence.
