He allegedly stole this from a Beaufort Co. Dairy Queen — then he got fired

The owner of the Lady's Island Diary Queen didn't want to press charges, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report, but he did want the alleged thief trespassed from the property.
A deputy responded to the restaurant Tuesday afternoon after the owner complained one of his employees had stuffed something in his pocket.
It was a chicken sandwich, one the employee apparently made for himself then allegedly stole.
According to the report, owner and employee exchanged words shortly after the incident, and the employee left the Dairy Queen.
A deputy found him nearby, and the employee said the sandwich "was an order that was placed by a customer but then the customer changed their mind."
The owner wanted to fire the employee but wanted a deputy present while he did so.
A deputy watched surveillance video that showed the employee make a sandwich then put it in his pants pocket, the report said.
The employee was terminated and a trespass notice was issued.
Comments