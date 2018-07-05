These teens were ordered out of a Bluffton gym. Then one of them started throwing barbells

A teen ordered out of a Bluffton gym Saturday responded by hurling five pound weights at a door, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The incident happened at the Reserve at Woodbridge apartments gym on Pebble Beach Cove in Bluffton.
The Reserve's property manager saw a group of children walking into the weight room around 11 a.m. , the report said. She told the group they weren't supposed to be in that area without an adult.
One of the girls picked up two 5-pound weights and threw them, one by one, at the door before leaving, the report said. The weights knocked a hole in the door.
A few minutes later, the group returned with another teenager who punched the door about five times, creating another hole.
Damages were estimated at $250, the report said. No arrests were listed in the report.
