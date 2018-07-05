Fireworks show in Hilton Head ends with broken friendship, stolen pills

A Hilton Head Island man's 4th of July celebration ended with a broken friendship and missing pills, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
After watching fireworks until about 10 p.m., the victim invited his friend to his house on Lemoyne Avenue in Ocean Walk Villas to hangout. While they were cooking a snack, the man picked up the victim's Oxycodone and Zolpiedem prescriptions, the report said.
The victim tried to grab his prescriptions back but was unsuccessful.
The now ex-friend pushed the victim onto the couch before running away with all 43 pills, the report said.
