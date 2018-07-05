Woman uses fake $100 bills at CVS in Bluffton. Do you know her?

Beaufort County Sheriff's deputies are trying to identify a woman who used two counterfeit $100 bills on June 18 at a CVS in Bluffton, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
The release said the bills were used to purchase Visa gift cards.
The woman is white with long blonde hair and was wearing a green and gray striped dress when she purchased the gift cards.
Anyone with information can contact Cpl. Swinehammer at 843-255-3308, the Beaufort County Dispatch Center at 843-524-2777, or Beaufort County Sheriff's Office Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372.
