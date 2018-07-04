Coligny Plaza staff, restaurant workers help child in distress Wednesday

On one of Coligny Beach Park's busiest days of the year, staff from the Coligny Plaza and the Sandbar Beach Eats restaurant helped a 6-year-old boy in distress Wednesday afternoon.
Hilton Head Island Fire spokesperson and fire marshal Joheida Fister said the child was alert and crying when the ambulance arrived at Coligny Plaza. She said he was transported to the hospital, but first responders think he may have been overheated.
This story will be updated with more information from people involved in the incident soon.
Comments