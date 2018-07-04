Forget searching for shells. This Hilton Head beach thief found gold

A free trip to the beach ended up costing a couple thousand dollars when a woman had a gold necklace stolen out of her car Sunday afternoon, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The victim parked her car in the Fish Haul Creek Beach lot and left her purse and $2,000 gold chain necklace in the trunk before going to the beach, the report said. When she came back after her beach trip she saw the trunk was opened and her necklace was missing.
The report said she told police she didn't see any signs of forced entry and it didn't look like her purse had been moved.
Comments