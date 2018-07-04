Grocery store thief was craving something other than snacks

A woman shopping Tuesday afternoon at a Hilton Head Island grocery store on Main Street had her purse was stolen out of her shopping cart, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
She put her white leather Kate Spade purse in her shopping cart while she browsed the aisles, leaving it unattended multiple times, the report said. When she was walking to the registers she noticed her purse and everything in it ,including an iPhone, cash, credit cards, driver's license and social security cards, had vanished.
Deputies watched the store's surveillance footage, which showed the woman pushing the cart with her purse in it down an aisle, leaving the same aisle with no purse less than 10 minutes later.
Deputies eventually found the purse and some of its belonging thrown near the woods behind the store, the report said. The thief spared the purse and iPhone but everything else was taken, the report said.
