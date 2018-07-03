40,000 pounds of coffee beans closed northbound I-95 for two hours, police say

About 40,000 pounds of coffee beans spilled from a tractor-trailer in an accident that closed northbound I-95 in Jasper County for about two hours Tuesday morning, according to The Ridgeland Fire Department.
The accident happened early Tuesday morning when a tractor-trailer struck another tractor-trailer that was pulled onto the shoulder of the road.
The coffee bean spill affected about one-quarter mile of the interstate, a release from the department said.
Jasper County Fire and Rescue, along with South Carolina Department of Transportation, assisted with the cleanup.
There were no injuries reported and no fire or hazardous materials.
The collision was investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and State Transport Police.
