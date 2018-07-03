Beaufort Co. neighbor watches as men bust down door and steal fridge, police say

A woman was sitting on her front porch when she saw a Chevy Silverado pull-up to her neighbors house, a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
Three black males — one driving, one in the cab and one in the truck bed — jumped out of the truck.
The men forced entry into her neighbor's trailer by breaking the front door, the report states. They then exited the home with a refrigerator, loaded it onto the truck and drove off.
Another neighbor tried to follow the truck but it was moving at a high speed, the report states.
The owner of the trailer said he recently purchased it to rent out. He said he lives in Hardeeville and did not know anyone he might suspect of the crime.
The police report states there was clear evidence of a forced entry to the door frame.
DNA was collected from the scene.
