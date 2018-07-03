Hilton Head man's night out ends with a broken window, a sore fist, and one regret

A fight outside a Hilton Head Island bar so frustrated one combatant that he broke a window with his fist, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The fight outside Reilley's Grill & Bar on Greenwood Drive happened around 2 a.m. Saturday, the report said. The bar's manager watched things unfold from inside the bar and saw a man turn and punch one of the bar's windows. He then chased the fighter, caught him and held him until officers arrived.
The man was charged with malicious injury to property.
He told officers he knows he messed up and accepted full responsibility, the report said.
No word on who won the fight.
