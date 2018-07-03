Forged checks cost Bluffton Fire Department more than $2k

Someone using a mobile bank app stole more than $2,500 from the Bluffton Fire Department between May 31 and June 1, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The fire department's finance officer told police on June 28 that South State Bank contacted the department because its bank account number had been used on nine forged checks, the report said. The nine checks totaled $2,519.
The finance officer told police the checks were cashed by someone using a Bank of America mobile app, the report said.
