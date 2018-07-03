Teen charged with attempted murder after wounding man with shotgun, Beaufort police say

A 19-year-old Beaufort man is facing attempted murder and malicious injury to personal property charges after police recovered the shotgun they say he used to wound a man Monday night, according to a Beaufort Police Department news release.
Jontez Johnson is being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center with bond set at $100,000 on the attempted murder charge and $2,125 for the malicious injury charge.
Officers responded to the shooting at Spanish Trace Apartments — 2400 Southside Blvd — at about 7:20 p.m. They found a 27-year-old-man lying on the ground in the breezeway of building G, the release said. The victim had a wound "consistent with that of a birdshot from a shotgun" on the lower portion of his body. He was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
When police learned the suspect had run into a nearby apartment, investigators obtained a warrant and found both Johnson and the weapon inside, the release said.
The investigation is on-going. Anyone with additional information should call investigator Charles Raley at 843 322-7914. To remain anonymous call the Beaufort Police Department's tip line at 843 322-7938.
