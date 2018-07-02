Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding the man photographed
Police ask for help finding man who used counterfeit bill in Bluffton

By Teresa Moss

July 02, 2018 06:50 PM

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who allegedly used a $100 counterfeit bill at the CVS is Bluffton, according a Monday alert.

The man was seen on camera entering the store on June 28. He is described as a 25 to 35 years-old, approximately 5'10" to 6'01" and 180 to 220 pounds.

He was wearing a white t-shirt, dark baseball cap, dark pants and sunglasses.

Anyone with information should contact Lance Cpl. Cushman at the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office at (843) 255-3309 or the dispatch at (843) 524-2777.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

