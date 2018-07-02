Police ask for help finding man who used counterfeit bill in Bluffton

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who allegedly used a $100 counterfeit bill at the CVS is Bluffton, according a Monday alert.
The man was seen on camera entering the store on June 28. He is described as a 25 to 35 years-old, approximately 5'10" to 6'01" and 180 to 220 pounds.
He was wearing a white t-shirt, dark baseball cap, dark pants and sunglasses.
Anyone with information should contact Lance Cpl. Cushman at the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office at (843) 255-3309 or the dispatch at (843) 524-2777.
Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.
