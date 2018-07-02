Thief steals four atvs and trailer in Beaufort, according to police

Four ATVs and a trailer were stolen from a secure area of Laurel Bay Road and Trask Parkway in Beaufort, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office alert.
The items including a two Yamaha and two Honda ATVs, were stolen between June 12 and June 21.
The items are:
- Black and yellow 2016 Yamaha Raptor 700
- Red 2016 Honda TRX 250
- Blue 2007 Yamaha Raptor 350
- Black 2006 Honda TRX 90
- Black 2017 CARR trailer
Anyone with information should contact the PFC Abell at the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office at (843) 255-3436 or the office directly at (843) 524-2777. The case number is 18S144089.
To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers at 1-888-274-6372.
