Thief steals four atvs and trailer in Beaufort, according to police

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

July 02, 2018 06:46 PM

Four ATVs and a trailer were stolen from a secure area of Laurel Bay Road and Trask Parkway in Beaufort, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office alert.

The items including a two Yamaha and two Honda ATVs, were stolen between June 12 and June 21.

The items are:

  • Black and yellow 2016 Yamaha Raptor 700
  • Red 2016 Honda TRX 250
  • Blue 2007 Yamaha Raptor 350
  • Black 2006 Honda TRX 90
  • Black 2017 CARR trailer

Anyone with information should contact the PFC Abell at the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office at (843) 255-3436 or the office directly at (843) 524-2777. The case number is 18S144089.

To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers at 1-888-274-6372.

