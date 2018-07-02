Beaufort County Sherff's Office is looking for the above individual.
Police asking for help identifying woman involved in Beaufort Co. theft

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

July 02, 2018 06:49 PM

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman involved in a vehicle theft at Grayco on Lady's Island, according to an alert sent out by the office Monday.

The woman entered an unsecured vehicle parked at the business, located at 136 Sea Island Parkway, on Thursday, June 14. She stole several tools from within the car.

She was wearing a blue baseball cap, grayish/blue checkered shirt, blue jeans and black and white tennis shoes, the report states.

She left the area in a white Ford Taurus/Mercury Sable with a dark colored hood. The car was driven by an unknown subject.

Anyone with information should contact Cpl. DuHamel at (843) 255-3430 or call Beaufort County Dispatch at (843) 524-2777. Callers should reference case 18S138085. To make an anonymous tip call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

