A pool-side fight in Beaufort Co. started over a hot dog bun, police say

Someone took the last hot dog bun. Then a fight broke out at Waterford Cove Apartments complex Saturday, according to a Beaufort County Sherrif's Office report.
It started with a poolside cookout. The man throwing the cookout invited his cousin and another neighbor over for food.
According to everyone at the party, the cousin become upset when the neighbor took the last hot dog bun.
"He became very upset and began using profanity," someone at the party told deputies.
The neighbor’s fiance went back to the couple's apartment and grabbed another hot dog bun for the man.
The cousin calmed down for a few minutes, the report states.
At some point the cousin became upset once again about the bun. He threw a full beer at the neighbor — striking the neighbor in the eye.
The cousin then jumped in the pool and started punching the neighbor, the report states.
Upon police arriving, the neighbor told police he was having trouble seeing out of the eye that was struck with the beer can.
EMS was called to the scene to look at the eye. They reported they couldn't find any serious injury to it.
The report states a follow-up investigation will occur prior to pursing any charges.
Comments