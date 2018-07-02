Argument outside a Hilton Head restaurant leaves a woman injured, children frightened

A Pennsylvania man allegedly slammed his fiance's face into a car steering wheel Thursday while their two children were present after an earlier argument inside a popular Hilton Head Island eatery, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Skull Creek Dockside on Hudson Road, according to the report.
When officers arrived, the woman was sitting on a bench holding a bloody napkin against her nose, the report said. She told officers she and her fiance got into an argument while eating dinner because she told him, "I never get a break and I'm tired," the report said. She said left the table to calm down and that when she came back, her fiance and their children had left. She found them in their car in the parking lot.
The argument continued after she got into the car. When he told her to get out, she refused. He then grabbed the back of her head and smashed her face into the steering wheel, the report said. He got out of the car and she called 911, the report said.
The man denied that the argument became physical, according to the report.
The man was arrested and faces a second degree domestic violence charge. He was released on bond from the Beaufort County Detention Center the next day.
Comments