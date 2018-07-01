Beaufort Co. Sheriff's Office asks for info on teen shooting investigation

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to come forward with any information they might have about a shooting that wounded two teens on St. Helena Island Saturday, according to a release by the department.
One teen remains at the Medical University of South Carolina in stable condition. The other was released from Beaufort Memorial Hospital Saturday night.
The teens — ages 16 and 17 — were shot by an unidentified subject near the intersection of Seaside Road and Ball Park Road just before 3 p.m.
One of the teens was transported directly to Beaufort Memorial Hospital. The other teen was dropped off at a convenience store on St. Helena Island. EMS responded and transported him to the hospital.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact Jennifer Snider at (843) 255-3421 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC to remain anonymous and potentially receive a reward.
