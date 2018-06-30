Hands-free law to go into effect in GA tomorrow. Here's what that means for drivers

A new law in Georgia will make it illegal to hold a phone while driving — and it goes into effect on Sunday.
Georigia's "Hands Free Law" was passed by the Georgia General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Nathan Deal, making the state the 16th to enact a hands free driving law.
Here are the rules, according to Heads UP Georgia:
- Drivers cannot have a phone in their hand or use any part of their body to support their phone. Drivers can only use their phones to make or receive phone calls by using a speakerphone, earpiece, wireless headphone, or a phone that is connected to the vehicle or an electronic watch. GPS navigation devices are allowed.
- Headsets and earpieces can only be worn for communication purposes and not for listening to music or other entertainment.
- Drivers cannot send or read any text messages unless they use voice-based communication that converts messages into written text.
- Drivers cannot write, send or read any text messages, e-mails, social media or internet data content.
- Drivers cannot watch videos unless they are for navigation.
- Drivers cannot record video (continuously running dash cameras are exempt).
- Music streaming apps can be used if he driver activates the program when they are parked. Drivers cannot touch their phones to do anything to their music apps when they are on the road. Drivers can listen to and program music streaming apps that are connected to and controlled through their vehicle's radio.
Exemptions to the rules:
- Reporting a traffic crash, medical emergency, fire, criminal activity or hazardous road conditions.
- An employee or contractor of a utility service provider acting within the scope of their employment while responding to a utility emergency.
- A first responder during the performance of their official duties.
- When in a lawfully parked vehicle — this does not include vehicles stopped for traffic signals or stop signs on a public roadway.
There is no grace period after the law takes effect. A first offense will result in a $50 fine and one point on a license, a second offense will get a $100 fine and two points on a license and a third offense will result in a $150 fine and three points on a license.
