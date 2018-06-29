Lady's Island man facing stalking charge runs away from deputies. He doesn't get far

A Lady's Island man wanted on a stalking charge was arrested Friday morning after he ran away from deputies and his Sea Island Parkway home, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office news release.
Jason Owen was arrested just after 11 a.m. near his home, the release said.
Earlier Friday. dDeputies went to [Owen's] home to serve him a warrant, but got no answer at the door," Lt. Col. Bill Neill of the Sheriff's Office said. About 45 minutes later, Neill said, deputies tried again and again got no answer. Instead they received a report of a man in a ball cap and light blue shirt running away from the area .
Owen was found near power lines in the Lost Island and Little Creek road area, Sheriff's Office investigator Jennifer Snider said.
Owen is being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center.
Comments