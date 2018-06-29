Bluffton man surprised by what was left on his car after a trip to a grocery store

A threatening note wasn't part of a Bluffton man's original grocery shopping list Thursday afternoon but he got one anyway as he left the Publix on Buckwalter Place Boulevard, according to a Bluffton Police Department report.
The report said the man parked his car behind a white truck, spent 20 minutes shopping in the store, and came out to the note.
"Don't ever park this next to my truck again," the note said. "I know where you work. You're f-----!"
The man said he didn't know why someone would put the note on his car, but was scared because it said the person knows where he works.
Comments