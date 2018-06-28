Police searching for missing man in Hilton Head Plantation

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man in the Big Woods Drive area on Hilton Head Plantation, according to a news release sent out at 9 p.m. Thursday.
James Holub, 75, was last seen in the area at 1 p.m. on Thursday.
Capt. Bob Bromage said family returned home at about 1:30 p.m. and the man and his fishing pole was missing.
"There is concern for his safety," Bromage said Thursday night.
A heavy police presence will be seen in the area as the search continues, the release states.
Anyone with information in regards to Holub's whereabouts should contact the sheriff's office dispatch at 843 524-2777.
