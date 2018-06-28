Police: Suspect sought after stolen credit card used at Bluffton, Hardeeville stores

Investigators are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect who allegedly used a stolen credit card at several area stores, according to a news release Thursday from the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.
The credit card belonged to someone whose wallet was stolen from Food Lion in Okatie on May 26.
The card was used to make purchases at Walmart in Hardeeville and Lowe's in Bluffton, the release said. It also was used in an attempted purchase at Kroger in Bluffton.
The Sheriff's Office released two photos of a person they believe is involved. No physical description was provided.
Anyone with information may call Sgt. Albertin at 843-255-3515 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777. Callers should reference case number 18S121673.
Comments