Beaufort Co. man charged with rape and kidnapping damages jail 2nd time this month

Darryl Bradley, of St. Helena Island, damaged property at the Beaufort County Detention Center for the second time this month, according to Beaufort County Sheriff's Office reports.
The 18-year-old is charged with first degree burglary, rape, attempted armed robbery, kidnapping and possession of a firearm during a violent crime, according to the jail log. He has been detained at the jail since last April.
A woman on St. Helena Island reported in April 2017 that he broke into her home and sexually assaulted her.
The victim sad Bradley came to her front door and asked if she needed help with yard work. She told police she declined.
He later entered the house through an unlocked door, the police report states. The report says he held a gun to her head as he sexually assaulted her. He ran away from the scene after the attack.
The report — filed on Wednesday — says Bradley damaged a sprinkler and light system at the jail on June 11.
A correction officer told police she was walking through the jail checking on inmates. When she looked into Bradley's cell, she saw him jumping up and down.
Water was pouring from the ceiling, the report stated.
Earlier this month, Bradley damaged a light by hanging from it.
He previously set fire to objects in his cell, according to older reports.
