Bluffton thief to pitbull guarding house: There's a good boy, have some chicken

A Bluffton thief neutralized a homeowner's pitbull by offering the animal chicken before stealing $2,100 worth of tools from the front porch Tuesday, according to a Bluffton Police Department report.
Three nail guns, two small compressor hoses, two Hitachi routers, a Dewalt compressor, Husky impact gun, and Dewalt table saw were were stolen from the home, the report said. The address of the home was redacted from the report.
The suspect also rifled through an unlocked car at the residence, but did not steal anything. According to the report, the thief fed chicken to the pit bull tied outside in the front yard before leaving the scene.
