Movie-loving thief vacations on Hilton Head, flees with his favorite films

A vacationing movie lover helped themselves to hundreds of dollars worth of DVDs at a condo rental on Hilton Head Island, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The condo owner, who lives in Connecticut, got a call from a person vacationing at the Beach City Road home recently and was informed that most of the DVD cases in the unit being empty, the report said.
The property manager, who is in the area, inspected the unit and found around 65 discs missing. The owner is still making a list of the DVDs to determine which ones are missing. She estimated the replacement cost at approximately $325.
The owner reported the missing property to police Monday, but said different people have been renting the condo weekly since December 2017 so does not know who could have taken the discs.
