Here's where — and when — Bluffton Police will be checking to see if you're driving drunk

The Bluffton Police Department will conduct a traffic safety checkpoint from 10 p.m. to midnight July 3 at Bluffton Parkway and Oliver Court, according to a Bluffton Police Department news release.
"In recent years, there are more impaired and distracted drivers on our roads," interim police chief Scott Chandler said in the release. "To ensure everyone gets to their destination safely, we need to hold these checkpoints."
Almost half of all fatal crashes in South Carolina involved an impaired driver, which can include drunk driving, texting while driving, or driving while being distracted.
Officers will be looking for signs of drivers impaired by alcohol and/or drugs and checking drivers' licenses, the release said.
