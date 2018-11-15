Bluffton’s new dog park draws raves from humans, happy barks from canine visitors

There was lots of excitement in Bluffton recently.
We finally have a dog park open and in full swing. The recent ribbon cutting at the park was a glorious affair for all of us who have been involved in the tedious twelve year process. Mayor Lisa Sulka cut the ribbon as we all looked on and cheered dog park chairman Philip Robinowich, who took the lead and got the park finally finished.
There were lots of dogs in attendance, too, and they all took advantage of the beautiful area planned just for them. We watched joyfully as our four-legged compatriots ran around and had a grand time in the various marked sections that include areas for puppies, large dogs, small dogs and older dogs.
There is a water station and plastic bags in which to put doggy deposits. The dog park is located at Oscar Frazier Park and is open all day so if you have a critter that would love a daily romp leash-free please bring them.
There is a beautiful new children’s playground there, too, so the whole family can have a very fun daily outing.
I was excited to see Charlotte Wamser at the ribbon cutting. Charlotte was the person who started the dog park idea and got the years-long trek started. Charlotte drove down to Bluffton to be at the ribbon cutting and was right on the front row with her two whippets beaming with happiness. She has lived in Myrtle Beach for the past several years where she worked as a certified medical assistant in home health care.
Charlotte would love to move back to Bluffton and is seeking a live-in position with her two whippets of course. She is wonderful with people and animals and is very professional and highly qualified. Professional and personal references are available upon request. Email Whippets2@gmail.com.
Business ideas
The Don Ryan Center for Innovation had a ground breaking event recently on Buckwalter Parkway.
Mayor Sulka is one busy lady. I wonder if she ever sleeps. She is everywhere with shovel in hand.
The Center is now operating out of a trailer and when the new 3,000 square foot facility is built, there will be much more room for all of the brain power.
The Center helps those among us with business ideas, providing guidance in bringing them to life . The Center offers the public memberships that are quite reasonable for all of the help they offer. They hold monthly sessions at the Corner Perk from 8-9 a.m.that are complimentary if you become a member, coffee and inspiration included. The next session is Nov. 29 and is called “How I Built It”.
To learn more and to become a member, go to donryancenter.com or call 843-540-0405.
Pampering the man in your life
You know how ladies love to be pampered at a spa.
Now men here is your chance.
Barbers of the Lowcountry have just the place for you at Sheridan Park.
My husband had to be dragged there the first time the children arranged his visit for a shave and a hair cut. He did not know what to expect and was very nervous .
He was treated to a luxury shave where they wrapped him in hot towels, used a straight razor and there was nary a whisker left on his face. He loved it and looks forward to the visits.
They also offer a complimentary beverage and are so busy they are looking for a larger spot. The Barbers offer all sorts of services and even annual memberships, which would make a nifty Christmas present.
For more information, go to www.BarbersoftheLowCountry.com.
Thanks for everything, Melvin
Melvin Hamilton is a long term Bluffton employee who, along with his wonderful men, keep Bluffton neat and tidy.
Melvin has recently been confined to his home due to some health issues.
When riding around Bluffton, you might see the men working. They all wear yellow vests for safety. Wave to them. They are so often taken for granted and deserve our thanks as they work tirelessly in all sorts of weather.
So here’s is a shout out to Melvin. Get well. We miss you.
Comments