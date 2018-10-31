How a house party along Bluffton’s May River helped a hospital chief feel most welcome

Gracious entertaining: that is what Shirley and Bud Mingledorff offer to everyone who enters their lovely home.
The charming couple believe that gracious entertaining is a still the Bluffton way of life.
My daughter Catherine and I were invited to a party at their wonderful home on Myrtle Island. A beautiful invitation arrived not long ago inviting us to join other Blufftonians in meeting Paul Hinchey, the president and CEO of the soon to be built St. Joseph/Candler Bluffton Campus on Buckwalter Parkway. Mr. Hinchey is quite excited to be part of the Bluffton scene and is looking forward learning more about our area.
The Mingledorff home is a large, two-story affair that sits on the banks of the May River where the views from both levels are spectacular. The party was set up on the upper level, and since the sun was soon to set, everyone gathered near the porch to watch. The food was fabulous and there were many delicious treats for all to savor.
We were happy to see some old friends, among them Cathy and Robie Hester, Joanie Heyward, Rose and Weston Newton and Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka. Many others enjoyed every minute of the gathering. From what I saw, a. grand time was had by all and we were quite happy to have been included.
Get your motor runnin’
It might sound crazy but I have always wanted to go on a road rally.
We had one scheduled for Bluffton about 15 years ago, but it fizzled before it got on the road.
I think it all started with me when I saw a movie with Tony Curtis and Natalie Wood driving around the world in old cars and I thought that looked like great fun.
There is a rally that has been going on for the past 15 summers. The trek is a bit on the wild side and is about 10,000 miles. The teams race from Europe to Mongolia. The vehicles they drive come from salvage found in junkyards and can only be equipped with a 1.2 liter engine.
The teams are on their own with no set course and no support.
The good thing is you are given a month to cross the finish line and see the checkered flag. This is not like a Sunday drive in the old days when you leisurely drove around in the country all afternoon. If you are interested, go to theadventurists.com.
Watering the West
With all of the rain that has been falling in the Western part of America, we should build a moat.
It could provide drought-stricken areas with much needed water in dry times and a place for wildlife to flourish. The Romans did things thousands of years ago that still exist, so I was thinking maybe a Clemson student could come up with an idea to help with the problem.
Tough going in Sweden
Oh my goodness, I just read about a thing called a “swim-run.”
The toughest one of all is in Sweden. The event is held in September near Stockholm and covers 46 miles and 24 islands. Entrants run over an island, swim to a new island, run then repeat until the course is finished.
This year there were 300 competitors from 25 countries.
If you think this is your cup of tea, go to otilloswimrun.com/races/otillo.
All of this talk about exercise has made me a bit sleepy so I am off to the Land of Nod.
Bon Soir.
Good news for dogs
Guess what?
We are finally getting the Bluffton Dog Park open.
There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 7 at 8:30 a.m. The park will provide our four-legged friends a place to freely mingle and play. The dog park is located at Oscar Frazier Park.
Comments