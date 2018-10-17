October’s calendar is full of treats — some to eat and some to enjoy other ways, too

Jeepers! I really dislike storms. Besides scaring the wits out of everyone, cleaning up after them can be a back-breaking chore, and fleeing from their wrath is very expensive.

Our thoughts are with the folks who went through the horror of Hurricane Michael and the turmoil it created. It seems as though our beloved month of October that came in like a lion might go meekly out. ... at least I hope so.

Arts and Seafood Festival

The Bluffton Arts and Seafood Festival’s opening weekend was a welcome treat.

Thankfully the weather was gorgeous, as was The Blessing of the Fleet ceremony on the banks of the May River. The music was divine with lots of boats from near and far getting their annual blessings.

We are looking forward to seeing all of the art and munching on the fabulous seafood that will be offered during the week.

Treats on the calendar

The first Buckwalter Place Trunk or Treat Extravaganza will be held on Monday, Oct. 29, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The Buckwalter Place businesses and neighbors, including the Bluffton Police Department, Beaufort Memorial Healthlink for Children and the Don Ryan Center for Innovation will be offering treats to the little costumed Blufftonians. Don’t miss the fun!

I am happy to announce that our dear “BUMMS” are at it again. Your favorite members of the Bluffton United Methodist Men are holding their 19th annual Golden Kernel Pecan Sale. The pecans are guaranteed to be fresh and delicious. They will be delivered in November ready for holiday cooking. You can also freeze the pecans for up to a year. To order this yearly treat, call the church office at 843-757-3351, Jim Snow at 843-757-3840, Richard Black at 843-705-5201, or Russ Rymer at 843-298-6566. I also have order forms at The Store in Old Town Bluffton. Proceeds benefit many area charities.

Giddy up and join the Rotary Club of Okatie at the 25th annual Charity Match Polo Match on Oct. 28 at Rose Hill Plantation. The gates open at noon, and the match begins at 2 p.m., giving plenty of time to mingle and tailgate with friends. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the gate. Proceeds benefit K9s for Warriors. For information, call 843-384-8010.

The 17th annual Concours d’Elegance will be held Oct. 26 through Nov. 4 at several area venues. This is such a fun event, and what great fun it is to see the fabulous vintage automobiles. For a complete schedule of events visit hhiconcours.com or find them on Facebook.

The 30th annual Christmas Bazaar at The Church of the Cross in Old Town Bluffton will be held Saturday, Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The ladies at the church have been very busy creating all sorts of treasures, including jams, jellies and baked goods. This a very popular tradition, and everything sells out quickly so get there early. For information, contact dardaris@hargray.com.

Volunteers are needed at the 20th annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner to be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, at Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks. The event is sponsored by St. Andrew By-The-Sea United Methodist Church. Volunteers are needed to help with many tasks, setting up tables, serving food, carving the birds and directing traffic. All are always welcome to come alone or with family. There is no charge for the dinner, but donations are welcome and will benefit the Deep Well Project and Bluffton Self Help. For more information, to volunteer, or if you need a ride that day, call 843-505-1370 or visit CommunityThanksgiving.org.