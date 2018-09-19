Why a would-be groom popped the all-important question on a Hilton Head beach.

What a crazy whirlwind the month of September has been.
Cupid made a visit just in the nick of time before everything got thrown up in the air. Mary Katherine Givens is from Rock Hill and growing up, spent her summers on Hilton Head with her aunt and uncle, Steve and Ann Anthony and family.
Travis Lunn hails from Darlington, S.C. and he, too, spent many summers on Hilton Head as a child.
Unbeknownst to either, they both attended many of the same events as children at Harbour Town and played on the beach. Mary Katherine and Travis were introduced to each other by mutual friends in 2012. They spent their first date at a friend’s wedding and soon after fell in love.
Travis wanted to propose but he wanted it to be a romantic event. He decided the place to ask for Mary Katherine’s hand should be at the beach on Hilton Head where they both had had so much fun as children . So the call was out to Mary Katherine’s mother, Donna Givens and all of her Anthony-Guscio Family cousins to save the date.
The day for the proposal arrived and it was such a lovely one. Reservations had been made for the whole gang at the Skull Creek Dockside Restaurant for a sunset celebratory supper. No one was supposed to let Mary Katherine in on any of the secret surprise.. Thank goodness it all went off without a hitch.
The couple arrived to the delight of all with Mary Katherine sporting a fabulous sparkler on her left hand and both she and Travis were beaming with joy. The bride-to-be’s little cousins could barely contain themselves with all of the excitement and cheering as a toast was given with the sun slowly sinking and all was beautiful.
The adorable couple is planning a Hilton Head-Bluffton wedding next year.
Happy 50th
More happy news to report. Patsy and Frank Hodge recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows.
The beautiful ceremony took place with family and friends joining in at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Savannah. All of us who know them wish the couple many more happy years together.
Dreading Florence
I think all of our friends and neighbors just spent a hectic week or so fearing the wrath of Florence.
I wrapped all of my rugs in plastic, closed the shutters, threw away all of the perishable things in the ice box and made reservations for the whole family in Milledgeville, Ga., about 2 hours up-country.
We watched the weather like hawks with nervous eyes and horror as Florence pranced around and played with us.
With some trepidation I canceled the motel in Milledgeville when the report said not to go north or near any sort of water. On pins and needles, we thought perhaps we should go west toward Waycross or Thomasville. Or maybe Florida where in Orlando 4 bedroom condos were going for $80 a night. Talk about sleepless nights. Mercy!
In the end we got to stay home and share a “hurri-cation” in our own house. Our whole family spent two days walking on the Hilton Head beach, riding bicycles around Sea Pines and just trying to calm down our nerves. The beachfront hotels were empty save for 15 or so guests and the employees at all of them were surprised we had come over from Bluffton to relax.
I have to say it was enjoyable to have the town more or less to ourselves. The blessing was that we had little or no effect from terrible Florence except, of course, our frayed nerves.
The storm has wrecked havoc sadly on our neighboring upcountry and North Carolina, which is horrid to see. I can not even imagine what our area would look like had we gotten the brunt of the storm.
