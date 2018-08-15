Bluffton family’s travels samples a taste of Europe and the best in tennis

We have had quite a summer visiting with family members from Europe and here in the U.S.
The fun began the first of August and will sadly end as all of the birds fly home to roost.
Our niece Anna and her husband Remko Molenar arrived from Delft, Holland, with a large chunk of aged gouda cheese which I look forward to each year. You can buy it here, but somehow it is not the same.
Another niece Sarah motored down from New York with baby Charlotte and husband Topaz Wong. Topaz is an interior designer and specializes in corporate clients, and Sarah is a much loved elementary school teacher.
My sister Catherine and her husband Jan Ghys had lots of fun activities planned for everyone. Jan was the project manager for the newly built Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, near Cincinnati. The famous Western & Southern Open was to mark the debut of the center while everybody was together so Jan thought it would be wonderful for everyone to attend the festivities. Maria, another daughter, and her husband Charlie Drawdy live in Bluffton so it would be a real family vacation and a grand slam present from dear old dad. Reservations were made, tickets purchased, and the trip was on. There was much excitement with the prospect of seeing Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal battling it out on the courts.
There were many other well known players in attendance, too, so they certainly got their fill of great athletes and a chance to see their father’s handiwork in the flesh.
From the fun at that tennis match, the whole crew was off to the U.S. Open in New York to watch all of their favorite players once again.
Little Charlotte is certainly getting a tennis baptism at the age of two and I hope she doesn’t have a crick in her neck.
Word games
Have you ever heard of a levidrome?
It is a word that when spelled backward forms another word: “pots” makes stop; rats form star.
You might know what a palindrome is (.a tip of the hat to Gus Dean with his “racecar”).
Noisy eaters
Do you ever get angry when someone near you makes horrible sounds while eating?
The feeling you get is called misophonia. Who knew? Maybe one day you will get these words in a crossword puzzle. You are welcome to pat yourselves on the back if so.
Conroy remembered
Save the date!
On Tuesday, Sept. 18, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Rose Hill Mansion will hold a book launch for the new book “Our Prince of Scribes: Writers Remember Pat Conroy.”
The book features 14 contributing authors including Bluffton’s own Ellen Malphrus and the much loved Island Packet columnist David Lauderdale.
Tickets are $55 each or $75 a couple, which includes the book and a catered reception by Debbi Covington.
You must register by September 15 at https://rosehill-scribes.bpt.me
Comments