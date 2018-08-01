How a lovebug bite in Bluffton led to a ‘fabuloso’ wedding

Ivy Adele Wyman is bestowed with beauty and charm gifts she inherited in abundance from her mama Angela and her Auntie Druella, a.k.a “Queenie.”
As a matter of fact, the whole Schultz, Wyman, Pinckney family is a joyful mix of fun and frivolity. Their parties are legendary as many of you know.
Our story starts several years ago when Ivy Wyman and Corey Tuten laid eyes on each other. It was not a serious flirtation until several months later, when that silly old lovebug bit them both and refused to let go.
Last Christmas, the two became engaged at the family’s annual Christmas Eve soiree. It was a very exciting evening for all of us who were lucky enough to partake in the wonderful surprise. The wedding was set for “Tuten Down the Aisle “ on July 28.
The date was arriving quickly and there was a flurry of activity.
Ivy and Corey spent this last week being feted almost every day at one wonderful party after the other.
Thursday evening found the wedding party having cocktails at a cozy affair hosted by Ivy’s godfather Rob White at McDonough’s Pub in Savannah.
Friday found the bride and her bridesmaids enjoying a beautiful luncheon at the venerable Oglethorpe Club hosted by the fabulous Eleanor LaBorde Morrison.
Ivy and Corey celebrated their rehearsal dinner at SoHo South Cafe, a very fun spot with all of the family, given by Corey’s parents Kathy and Mike Tuten .
Then it was off to the land of nod so everyone could rest up for the big ceremony Saturday afternoon. This is where good friends come into play.
Geist Ussery, a marvelous event planner, and Beth Woods. one who never lets anyone down ever, went to work. Geist did the lovely flower decorations for the church and they were divine. Beth helped make the bouquets for the bridesmaids and flowers for lapels, adding cotton bolls to each in memory of Ivy’s adored late grandmother “Cotton.”
Ashley Hubbard-Pender, Gina Leigh Jones, Georgia King and Joanne Rand were invaluable helpers in prepping the church and errand running. Everyone nipped off into the afternoon air to recoup and prepare for the 6:30 service with the air heavy with excitement.
The weather, thank goodness, was beautiful and believe it or not, no rain in the forecast.
The scene at Sacred Heart Cathedral was like a bouquet of flowers with the ladies wearing lovely dresses in various colors. When everyone was seated and the bride’s processional began, all eyes were on the bride. And she did not disappoint.
Ivy looked stunning in an off-shoulder, floor length gown of white silk zibeline that was breathtaking in its beauty and simplicity. She joins Casey Brinkley on my list as how to look fabuloso at a wedding.
After the ceremony, the guests were off to The American Legion Ballroom on Bull Street for celebrating and dancing.
Ivy and Corey want to say to all of the wedding party, family and friends “thank you” for joining them on such a special day. It meant so much to both. I would say the feeling is quite mutual.
The adorable couple is off on a honeymoon to St. Lucia and upon their return, will make their home in Ridgeland.
Duck daycare
There is a very charming little snippet circulating around the web.
A female duck in Minnesota is taking care of six dozen ducklings. Ducks sometimes have 20 or 30 in their care but 72 is amazing.
This breed of duck — a merganser — raises baby ducks in a day care system that is called a creche. Females leave their ducks in the care of an older female experienced in raising babies then go off to molt.
Kind of like leaving the babies with their “greatduckmother.”
Of opera camps and butterflies
Each year in Salzburg, Austria, at the famous Salzburg Festival, opera camps are offered for children.
Children sing , play an instrument, act, dance and design sets and costumes. At the end of the fun week, they perform an opera. Sounds fun to me.
It is almost time for the Big Butterfly Count in Britain. These wonderful creatures help pollinate the beautiful English gardens.
The monarch butterfly has a life span of 2 to 6 weeks. This event is the world’s biggest butterfly survey and is important because of the recent wacky weather patterns that have a ripple effect on these creatures.
Volunteers spend 15 minutes or so counting moths and butterflies. The survey began in 2010.
Last year, 60,000 people turned out and counted 62,000 butterflies and moths.
So if you plan to be in Britain from now until August 12, you can volunteer, too.
