After a fairy tale wedding, a Bluffton 'princess' begins new life with her prince charming

Can you guess what 200 beautifully dressed people were doing at the Bluffton Oyster Factory on a recent gorgeous Saturday afternoon?
Barbara Ann and Rufus Weaver's lovely daughter Casey was getting married to her prince charming with a little help from lots of wonderful friends. The bridal bouquets were fashioned by Kari Kiernan; flowers on the tables were arranged by Kathy Stanas; and the whole scenario came together with a wonderful cast of pals including Betsy Madeo, Terry Bleckley, Mary Jane Hartman, Diana McDougal, Lauren Laderman and Yvonne Crum as wedding coordinator and cake decorator.
As the duo Two Strings, a group from Bluffton, started the wedding music and the guests were seated, Casey appeared in one of the prettiest wedding dresses I have ever seen — a floor length lace confection the color of pale ivory. Casey was escorted to the altar by her father.
The altar had been constructed by Rufus just for the ceremony and was just the ticket. The five bridesmaids and five groomsmen stood with groom Buddy Brinkley as Rufus gave his daughter's hand to his soon to be son-in-law. Casey's godmother Beth Lindsay performed the marriage ceremony with the families two fur-babies, Best Dog Ozzie and Dog of Honor Reiley looking very noble.
Casey's mama Barbara Ann looked very pretty in a pale pink flapper style sheath with satin shoes to match as she and Rufus watched with great joy on their faces.
After the charming nuptials, guests were treated to a delicious repast of fish tacos, shrimp and grits and other tasty specialties cooked up by the Toomer family.
After supper, Southern style and Bluffton hospitality broke loose as Zach Deputy took the stage and everyone started the party going. When it was time for the bride and groom to depart, they did so in Chris Shoemaker's boat with guests holding sparklers that lit up the amazing evening as the newly weds bid adieu to all and sailed off to their new life as Mr. and Mrs. Buddy Brinkley.
Oyster shells as art
"He was a bold man that first ate an oyster," said Jonathon Swift.
Actually, it might have been a woman and a man who were very hungry and were a bit curious, but I digress.
Larry Hughes has come up with an idea you all may like. He would like to interest you in a Bluffton Oyster Trail. There are similar oyster trails in Louisiana, Virginia, Alabama and Maryland. Now, there are plans for a newly minted one in Bluffton.
A non-profit fund has been formed that will help create a shell art trail featuring 4-foot tall fiberglass oyster shells that will be decorated by local artists and placed around town somewhat like the pig statues Donna Huffman and I did several years ago.
The decorated oyster shells sponsored by local businesses will be unveiled at the Bluffton Arts and Seafood Festival in this fall. The cost of the shell form is $670 and they will be delivered in August.
If you or someone you know might like to join the fun and learn more about the trail, email Larry Hughes at ljhughes2@gmail.com
